FIR lodged for fake WhatsApp account created in Minister Bimal Borah's name

Guwahati, July 11: A complaint has been lodged at the Dispur Police Station, Guwahati seeking an inquiry into the creation of a fake WhatsApp account using Industries Minister Bimal Borah's name.

The scam was discovered when government officials of Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprise Department received messages from the account. The messages were sent from the number 77809-15086 with the minister's picture in the profile.

An FIR has been lodged at the Dispur Police Station, demanding an investigation and appropriate action.

As per reports, some miscreants were operating a fake WhatsApp account in Borah's name. The fraudsters reportedly solicited money from many using the fake account.