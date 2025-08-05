FIR filed against student over ‘Miyaland’ remark during Uriamghat eviction drive

Jorhat, August 5: An FIR has been filed against a college student in Assam after his controversial remarks demanding a separate "Miyaland" triggered widespread outrage during a recent eviction drive in the Rengma reserve forest area of Uriamghat.

The youth, identified as Ahasan Ullah, a second-year higher secondary student of Sarupathar College, made the provocative statement in front of the press while eviction operations were underway.

His comment, comparing the demand for "Miyaland" to that of Bodoland, quickly went viral, drawing nationwide attention and condemnation from political leaders, student bodies, and civil society alike.

“If 3.5 million Bodo people could demand Bodoland after 1932, why can't 14 million Miya people demand Miyaland?” Ullah was heard saying in a video clip that has since circulated widely on social media platforms.

In response, the Sarupathar College Students’ Union convened an emergency meeting and lodged a formal complaint at Sarupathar Police Station.

The union has also submitted a written appeal to college authorities seeking Ullah’s immediate expulsion.

“This individual’s comments are utterly shameful and do not represent the values of Sarupathar College. As students of Assam, we cannot tolerate anyone attempting to create communal divisions or question the integrity of our state. The demand for 'Miyaland' is not just unacceptable — it’s dangerous,” a union representative said.

Another union member added that Ullah’s statement had brought disrepute to the college and even sought to drag in the Bodo community to justify a separatist agenda.

“This is a serious matter. He must be suspended. We also appreciate the Chief Minister’s efforts to curb such disruptive ideologies,” said the student union.

The union further alleged that Ullah made derogatory remarks against the Chief Minister during his public statement.

Sarupathar Police confirmed that a complaint has been received and the matter is under investigation. “We’ve received a formal FIR and are examining the situation. Any further action will be taken as per law,” a police official said.

The incident occurred during one of the largest eviction drives conducted in the protected forest area of Uriamghat in Assam's Golaghat district, aimed at clearing encroachments from the reserve.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reportedly been briefed on the controversy.