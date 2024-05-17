FIR filed against college principal for asking student to remove 'sacred thread'

Bajali, May 17: The All India Brahmin Front Assam State Committee has filed a complaint at Patacharkuchi police station against the principal of Bhawanipur Regional College, Manas Chakraborty, following a controversial incident during the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) exam.

As per reports, a student appearing for the ongoing Common University Entrance Examination (CUET) examination was asked to remove a sacred thread from his body before entering the exam centre at Bhawanipur Anchalik College in Assam’s Bajali district on Wednesday.



According to information received, the student has been identified as Dhritiraj Basistha, a resident of Barbatabari village, who went to the examination centre with his mother.



During the checking process, the securities at the exam centre allegedly asked the student to remove his sacred thread before entering the exam centre.

