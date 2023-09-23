FIR filed against CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for 'hate speech'

Guwahati, Sept 22: The Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress today filed an FIR against the State Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for 'instigating communal hatred' in Madhya Pradesh.

The FIR was filed at the Dispur Police Station against Assam CM for making ‘hateful communal speech’ during a meeting at Jana Ashirbad Rally held in Vidisha City, Madhya Pradesh.

State Mahila Congress President Mira Borthakur while speaking to media accused Sarma of instigating violence and calling to burn down the official residence of former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Earlier, an FIR has been registered on the complaint of Congress leader and Assam Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia.

"Taunting Kamal Nath, a prominent member of the Indian National Congress, about his Hindu identity, Himanta Sarma directly suggested that 10, Janpath should be burnt," Mr Saikia, the Leader of Opposition in the Assam Assembly, said in his complaint, Saikia was quoted as saying.