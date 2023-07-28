FIR filed against Assam Congress leader over controversial Lord Krishna remark

Guwahati, July 28: The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) filed First Information Reports (FIR) against Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah for his controversial comments on Mahabharata and the term ‘love jihad’.

The Congress leader brought up love-jihad while commenting that Lord Krishna's marriage to Rukmini could also be seen as an instance of the term.

He made the remarks during the verbal spat between him and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the triple murder case in Golaghat.

Later on Thursday, the Chief Minister had said that the Congress leader would be arrested, if a FIR is filed against him for making a contentious statement regarding Lord Krishna.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Guwahati City District filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Bhupen Bora, for his controversial comments. According to the FIR, Bora's remarks have allegedly hurt Hindus' feelings.

Another FIR was filed against the APCC president by the Silchar unit of BJYM at Silchar Sadar Police Station.

BJP workers of Bajali also lodged FIR against the Congress leader and demanded immediate action against him.



On Friday, Borah apologised over his controversial remark about Lord Krishna, citing that his comments might not have been well received by the Vaishnavite community. He further said that the BJP and RSS won't let this subject go, but he urged the people to not fall prey to petty politics and rise above all this.

"The Chief Minister had requested for my arrest. I was instructed to stop visiting Namghars by a 'Satradhikar' (head of a religious organisation connected to the Ekasarana Vaishnavism tradition). I beg them not to prevent my going to Namghars. Instead, shoot me dead during a police encounter,” Borah was quoted as saying.