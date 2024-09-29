Central finance panel team visits semiconductor project site in Jagiroad

Morigaon, Sept 29: A delegation of the 16th Finance Commission, led by chairman Dr. Arvind Panagariya, visited Tata's semi-conductor project site in Jagiroad on Friday.

Dr. Panagariya and other commission members were warmly received by Morigaon district commissioner Devasish Sharma and other top-ranking officials.

The visit aimed to assess the region's semiconductor industry potential and explore ways to enhance its growth.

Prominent economist Dr. Panagariya emphasised the importance of leveraging technology for economic progress.

He also discussed regional economic development strategies with district commissioner Sharma and other senior officials.

Following the team’s visit to the semiconductor project site, they visited Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Sunday.













Around 11 members of the commission, led by Panagariya, chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, visited the national park.

As per sources, the team inspected several activities of the park. They also monitored if the funds allocated to the park were being used properly.

The teams visit to the semiconductor project site highlighted that the industry has the potential to contribute to the region's economic growth and job creation.

The commission's recommendations are expected to significantly influence the country's financial federalism and economic development.

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 8 conducted the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony for the proposed semiconductor plant in Jagiroad.

The proposed plant has an investment of 27,000 crore rupees, and the Assam Chief Minister remarked that the state is set to become the next global electronic hub, as it will generate thousands of jobs and boost its economy. "It will be a big step in placing unemployed youth. Assamese youths employed outside will be able to work here," he said. Sarma remarked that this was a milestone in Assam's industrial development.



