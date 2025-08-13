Finance Commission urges stronger Panchayat financial management in Morigaon

Morigaon, Aug 13: The Seventh Assam State Finance Commission, led by its chairman Lt Gen (Retd) Rana Pratap Kalita, special secretary Hemant Kumar Deuri, director Motilal Sarkar, advisor Bodhindra Lahkar, and section officer Uttam Hazarika, visited Morigaon district on Monday to conduct a review programme.

The commission held a review meeting at the conference hall of the office of the director of the Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP), Morigaon, which was attended by representatives from all panchayats in the district along with the district commissioner of Morigaon, Anamika Tewari, the chief executive officer of the Morigaon Zila Parishad, Ananta Kumar Gogoi, and the chairperson of the Morigaon Zila Parishad, Pranati Deka Kalita.

The challenges which were discussed in the meeting pertained to infrastructure development involving road projects, rural electrification, agriculture, and small scale industry development: improvement of healthcare and education services: ensuring access to clean drinking water; implementing welfare programmes; and the importance of proper fund utilisation.

The Finance Commission emphasised the need for effective fund allocation for rural development, ensuring efficient use of resources and improving the financial management capabilities of panchayats.

After the meeting, the Commission held a meeting with the Morigaon Municipal Board, where executive officer Manas Pratim Baruah presented a comprehensive overview of ongoing development projects in the Morigaon town area.