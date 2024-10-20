Final phase of Mission Basundhara 3.0 rolls out; CM pledges indigenous land rights

Guwahati, Oct. 20: The government launched Mission Basundhara 3.0, the final phase of the initiative, introducing a slew of reforms aimed at safeguarding the land rights of state’s indigenous population.

Rolling it out at Srimanta Shankardev Kalakshetra on Sunday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made it clear from the onset that this initiative differs fundamentally from the Orunodoi scheme.

“Orunodoi aims to benefit a broad base of individuals, while Mission Basundhara 3.0 focuses on ensuring rightful ownership of land for the people of Assam. Mission Basundhara 3.0 is to ensure that only deserving individuals receive land pattas,” Chief Minister Sarma said, during the launch.

To qualify for the benefits of Mission Basundhara 2.0 or to receive a land patta, applicants must provide proof of residency in Assam since 1951 or demonstrate that three generations of their family have lived in the state for 75 years.

However, Mission Basundhara 3.0 introduces relaxed eligibility criteria for communities such as tea tribes, Adivasis, Gorkhas, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes. “Members of these communities can qualify for benefits by presenting Refugee certificates issued before March 25, 1971,” he said.

He also stressed that stringent measures would be put in place to prevent unauthorised access to government land and its associated benefits.

Additionally, the initiative extends its reach to tea, coffee, and rubber cultivators, enabling them to access benefits and financial support.

“Previously, small tea growers had been utilising government land without ownership rights, leaving them unable to secure financial aid from banks. Under Mission Basundhara 3.0, these cultivators can now apply for loans from financial institutions to enhance production,” he said. The settlement premium for coffee and rubber cultivation has also been rationalised to Rs. 5,000 per bigha.

In a press briefing following the launch, Chief Minister Sarma highlighted ongoing land reforms in Assam, particularly the digitisation of land records. “We will soon introduce land passbooks in Assam to expedite the digitisation process,” he stated, projecting that this development would take place within one to two years.

The Chief Minister further advocated for the use of technology in making land documents more accessible, announcing the implementation of digital maps in land surveys.

“This will herald a new age of digital development in the field of land reforms,” Sarma added, highlighting the government’s commitment to modernise land ownership processes and protect the rights of indigenous communities.