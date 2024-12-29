Final electoral rolls released for 2025 Panchayat polls across 27 districts

Guwahati, Dec 29: The State Election Commission of Assam has finalised the voters' list for the upcoming Panchayat elections, set to take place in 27 districts, excluding Sixth Schedule and municipal areas.

The Commission, on Sunday, has published the final electoral rolls that includes 1,80,14,913 voters, comprising 90,60,640 male voters, 89,53,865 female voters, and 408 voters identifying as the third gender. The elections will cover 397 Zilla Parishad Constituencies (ZPCs) across 27 districts, excluding Sixth Schedule areas and municipal zones.

The rolls were prepared following a fresh delimitation of Gaon Panchayats, Anchalik Panchayats, and Zilla Parishad Constituencies conducted by the Assam government in 2024. The finalised rolls are available at the offices of Gaon Panchayats, Block Development Officers, Zilla Parishads, District Commissioners, and on the official websites of the District Administration and the State Election Commission.

Voters can verify their enrollment through their EPIC number or download the electoral roll for their polling station via the Citizen Corner section of the Commission's website. Additionally, the State Election Commission has announced that new voters can still be added to the electoral roll, provided they meet the eligibility criteria as of January 1, 2025.

The finalisation of the electoral rolls marks a significant step towards the smooth conduct of Panchayat elections, reinforcing the democratic process in Assam.

Earlier on Saturday, Panchayat and Rural Development Minister, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, during his visit to Dhubri, expressed optimism that the polls could begin by February 10.

He further informed that the government plans to file a writ petition in the Gauhati High Court on January 3, seeking permission to conduct the elections, which have been temporarily stalled due to a decision on a pending Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding the Panchayat polls.

“As per the High Court’s order, the election cannot proceed while the case is pending,” he said.