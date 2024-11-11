Final day of Behali by-poll campaign: BJP, Congress make last-minute push for votes with rallies

Biswanath, Nov. 11: The final day of campaigning for the November 13 by-polls in Behali witnessed rallies and marches from both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, as both parties made their final push to secure the crucial seat, on Monday.

Congress candidate Jayanta Bora took to the streets, addressing the press along the sidelines of his campaign. Bora criticised the BJP’s choice of candidate, Diganta Ghatowar, calling him an “outsider.” He expressed confidence that the people of Behali would vote according to their conscience and continue their tradition of supporting local candidates. “If precedents are anything to go by, the people of Behali have always backed local leaders, and they will do so again,” Bora told The Assam Tribune.

Bora, who remains hopeful of securing a victory, also highlighted the “desire for a change” amongst the people. “The people of Assam want a change in the regime, and that change will begin right here in Behali,” he said.

Bora also responded to comments made by other political leaders, including Raijor Dol chief Akhil Gogoi and Assam Jatiya Parishad President Lurinjyoti Gogoi, stating that their remarks “reeked of support for the BJP”. “The people of Behali will show their response on November 13,” Bora added, predicting a decisive Congress win.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Padma Hazarika led a large rally in Behali, urging voters to place their trust in the Saffron party. “Try trusting the BJP for once, and see how we work to turn your aspirations for development into reality,” Hazarika told the gathering.

Hazarika, speaking to the press, claimed that the Congress had lost its grip on the constituency and expressed confidence in a resounding victory for the BJP. “The people of Behali are set to vote for the lotus, and Diganta Ghatowar will win by a large margin,” Hazarika said.

Hazarika also expressed pride in the trust that the minority community in Behali had placed in the BJP. “The minorities had some initial apprehensions about us, but they have embraced our vision. This trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is a huge achievement for us,” he remarked.

Looking ahead, Hazarika expressed optimism about securing a significant portion of the vote. “We are hopeful of getting 80% of the votes. Our confidence is high that we will secure more votes than the Congress here,” he said.

As the Behali by-election campaign wraps up, both parties brace for a high-stakes showdown on November 13. With the Congress and BJP each making strong appeals to voters, the outcome is poised to be a key barometer of political sentiment in Assam ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.