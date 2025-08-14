Final BTC voter list out; 26.58 L electors, 3,279 booths proposed

Guwahati, Aug 14: The Assam State Election Commission (ASEC) on Wednesday published the final photo electoral rolls for the 40 constituencies of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

“The final photo electoral rolls for 40 BTC constituencies have been published today, incorporating the inclusion of 81 new villages in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), pursuant to the delimitation notification (No. E-344949/1364 dated 25.06.2025) issued by the Government of Assam,” said an official statement.

As per the final electoral rolls, the total number of electors in the 40 constituencies of the BTC is 26,58,477. Of the total electors, 13,23,673 are male, 13,34,787 female, and 17 have been categorised as ‘others’.

The total number of polling stations is 3,279. However, the number is subject to change as the final list of polling stations will be published on August 18 after completion of rationalisation.

The final electoral rolls would be available for the public at the offices of the Circle Officers, offices of the Block Development Officers, municipality, town committee and sub registry offices, police stations, tea gardens, Gaon Panchayat/Village Council Development Committee offices located within the respective constituency, and the Online Electoral Roll Management System (OERMS) website (https://ermssec.assam.gov.in) and websites of the district administrations.

The electors can check their names on the final electoral roll either through their EPIC number already allotted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) or by downloading the final roll of their polling station from the citizen corner on the said website.

“Further, in order to encourage elector participation and to involve more electors, the commission has decided to consider the claims for enrolment in the BTC electoral roll till the last date of filing nominations of those individuals who are eligible as electors as per current summary revision exercise of ECI and whose names are reflected in the ECI Supplementary Roll as well as possess a valid EPIC,” the statement added.









By

Staff Reporter