Filmmaker M Maniram to honour Zubeen Garg with 'Mon Jai Chapter 2'

Guwahati, Oct 10: As a tribute to Zubeen Garg, filmmaker Moirangthem Maniram Singha, popularly known as M Maniram, is working on Mon Jai Chapter 2.

Talking to The Assam Tribune, Maniram said he has already completed around 75 per cent works of the screenplay of the new film, which will be based on a story of his own.

“Mon Jai Chapter 2 will be a tribute to Zubeen Garg. The story will be different from Mon Jai, but the theme will remain the same. Like Mon Jai, this film will also portray the frustration prevailing in the society. The cast of the film will also be different from that of the previous film,” he said.

Mon Jai was produced by M Maniram and Deepankar Dutta and the total budget of the film was around Rs 35 lakh. For Mon Jai Chapter 2, M Maniram is in contact with a producer for the film and the deal is almost in the final stage. The shooting of the film will commence next year.

“Within 2-3 months, I will complete the screenplay and dialogues of the film. When I had narrated the story to Zubeen Garg, he loved it. Zubeen was also keen to work in the film. As he is no more, so I have to search for a new face,” Maniram said.

Recalling the cultural icon, the filmmaker said, “Zubeen was a very talented actor. He has an aura and exceptional looks, which represent the sentiments of the Assamese youth. He was also a very kind-hearted person. We had lots of altercations during the shooting of Mon Jai, but he took nothing personally. He always maintained a good relationship with everyone.”

Although Mon Jai won the heart of the people, but piracy hit the film a lot and the producer could not make any profit from the film, except recovering the invested amount. Now the film will be streamed in WAVES, OTT-platform of Prasar Bharati.

Mon Jai was shot in the 16 mm format. Maniram informed that he will convert the 16 mm print of the film into digital format soon.

“Mon Jai might be the last Assamese film shot in 16 mm format. During that time, shooting a film in digital format was an expensive affair and I could not afford it. Now its conversion into the digital format will improve the colour quality of the film,” he said.

Recently, a number of people uploaded Mon Jai in YouTube, where the film received an overwhelming response from the viewers. Maniram said that he will take legal action against those who have uploaded the film in YouTube without his consent.

Notably, in 2010, Maniram also started working on a film titled You Are Not My Julie, where Zubeen Garg was in the lead role. But due to different reasons, he could not complete the film.

“Around 30 per cent shooting of the film, including the climax scenes and the song, remain incomplete. It is now to be reshot with new actors. I will make the film after completing the work of Mon Jai Chapter 2. I am sure You Are Not My Julie will be a hit,” he added.