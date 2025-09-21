Fifth BTC polls on Sept 22: 4,500 polling personnel deployed in Kokrajhar

Kokrajhar, Sept 21: Nearly 4,500 polling personnel, including presiding and polling officers, set out on Sunday for their designated stations across Kokrajhar district, carrying ballot materials under security escort ahead of tomorrow’s fifth Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.

The Kokrajhar district administration has put in place elaborate arrangements for the polls, which will cover 12 constituencies - Fakiragram (Non-ST), Banargaon (ST), Debargaon (ST), Baukhungri (ST), Salakati (ST), Guma (Unreserved), Srirampur (Non-ST), Jomduar (ST), Saraibil (ST), Kachugaon (ST), Dotma (ST) and Parbatjhora (ST).

A total of 942 polling stations has been set up to ensure the smooth conduct of the voting process. According to official sources, ballot boxes were checked and distributed early this morning from the Basic Training Centre, Kokrajhar.

Polling teams were equipped with all necessary materials, while adequate security personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order at each station.

Kokrajhar district has 7,00,951 registered voters, including 3,50,412 women. Over seven lakh voters are expected to cast their ballots tomorrow, with 100 candidates contesting across 12 constituencies. Polling will take place from 7:30 am to 4:00 pm.

Across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), a total of 26,58,136 voters, including 13,34,600 women, will exercise their franchise in 3,359 polling stations. As many as 316 candidates are in the fray for the 40 BTC constituencies.

The BTC elections hold significant importance for the political landscape of Assam as the council is vested with considerable powers in administering the region under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

The outcome will decide not only the composition of the 40-member council but also the future trajectory of governance, development and ethnic harmony in the area.

With multiple parties and independents in the fray, the polls are expected to be closely contested, reflecting the aspirations and concerns of the diverse communities inhabiting the BTR.

Counting of votes for this crucial election is scheduled for September 26.