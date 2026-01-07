FIFA World Cup Trophy to debut in Northeast with Guwahati showcase on Jan 13

Guwahati, Jan 7: Guwahati is set to witness a historic sporting moment on January 13 as the FIFA World Cup Trophy arrives in the Northeast for the first time, marking the return of the iconic silverware to India after more than 12 years.

The exhibition in Guwahati is part of the sixth FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour, with the city chosen as India’s debut venue for the Trophy’s visit during the global tour ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Officials said special arrangements are being made by the Assam Sports and Youth Welfare Department to host the event in strict adherence to FIFA protocols.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Nandita Gorlosa said the occasion would be unprecedented for Assam and the region.

“The FIFA World Cup Trophy will make its debut in Assam on January 13 in Guwahati. This has never happened here before. After almost 12 years, the Trophy is returning to India, and for the Northeast, this is a first,” she said.

Gorlosa said elaborate measures were being put in place to meet FIFA’s security and handling guidelines.

“We have to follow all rules and regulations. The Trophy also has a resting time and comes with its own bodyguards. It will be welcomed with Assamese traditions along with Indian culture,” she added.

The Trophy will be flown into Guwahati on January 13 and transported directly from the airport to the Barsapara Stadium, where it will be officially unveiled by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at around 8.30 pm.

The programme will begin at 3 pm and feature cultural and musical performances, including Coke Studio sessions. Popular artistes such as Shankuraj Konwar, Rito Riba and Anup Jain are scheduled to perform. Entry to the event will be free of cost, the minister said.

The Guwahati showcase is part of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour jointly organised by FIFA and The Coca-Cola Company.

The tour began on January 3, 2026, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and will cover 30 FIFA member associations across 75 stops and more than 150 tour days worldwide.

FIFA officials said the Trophy Tour not only celebrates football’s global legacy but also aims to promote positive social impact within local communities.

For Assam and the Northeast, the arrival of the Trophy is being seen as a landmark moment that places the region firmly on the world football map.