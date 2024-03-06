86 years of service to the nation
Assam

Field surveyor caught red handed while accepting bribe in Silchar

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Mar 6: The sleuths of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption team, Assam trapped a field surveyor of the Silchar Development Authority Office, Abhijit Kar, on Tuesday after he accepted a demanded bribe of Rs. 15,000 from the complainant for issuing an NOC.

After a search operation by the vigilance team, an amount of Rs. 38,500 was recovered from him.

Furthermore, the team recovered a huge amount of Rs. 12,60890 after a thorough search of his residence in Silchar.

Following the seizure, around Rs. 1299390 have been recovered, excluding tainted money.

Further investigation in connection with the matter is underway.


