Ferry suicide highlights Assam's urgent employment crisis despite govt efforts

Guwahati, May 23: On Thursday afternoon, Golok Rajbongshi, a resident of Dahudi in Nalbari district, jumped into the Brahmaputra River from the MV Bhagirathi ferry en route from Guwahati to Rajaduar. Rajbongshi left behind a suicide note addressed to Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, citing his worsening physical health and his desperation over his son’s uncertain employment prospects.

The tragedy has brought into sharp relief the deep employment challenges Assam’s youth continue to face despite government efforts to create jobs and boost the economy.

According to the Economic Survey 2024–25, Assam’s unemployment rate has seen fluctuations between 6.1% and 9.9% over recent years. The fiscal year 2023–24 showed improvement, with the rate dropping from 8% to 6.1%, largely due to increased private investments and government schemes promoting job creation.

Significant industrial initiatives such as Tata’s Rs 27,000 crore semiconductor assembly plant in Jagiroad are expected to generate around 27,000 direct and indirect jobs. The state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) rose by 30.9% in 2023, and per capita income increased by 12.84%, signaling positive economic growth.

Despite these developments, challenges persist. Over 21 lakh educated unemployed individuals remain registered with employment exchanges across Assam, highlighting a disconnect between economic growth and widespread job availability.

The Assam government has been proactive, surpassing its 2021 election promise by providing over 1,24,000 government jobs by September 2024, with plans to add another 50,000 by May 2025. Recruitment campaigns like the Assam Direct Recruitment Examinations (ADRE) 2024 aim to open 15,000 additional government posts.

Private sector growth also shows promise. The Advantage Assam 2.0 summit in February 2025 led to MoUs worth ₹22,900 crore and anticipated creation of 6,000 jobs. Investments from companies like Amul and Tata, along with approvals for projects in petrochemicals and electric vehicle components, are expected to add thousands more jobs.

However, regional disparities remain, with areas like Barak Valley facing higher unemployment rates and slower private sector growth. This, combined with the large number of educated yet jobless youths, calls for accelerated and inclusive employment strategies.

Golok Rajbongshi’s tragic death underscores the urgent need for Assam to fast-track job creation and support vulnerable families grappling with unemployment and economic uncertainty. As the state’s leadership continues its efforts, the human cost of delayed opportunities remains a somber reminder that much more needs to be done, and quickly.