Ferry services between Guwahati & North Guwahati to remain halted until weather improves

Guwahati, May 30: Ferry services operating between Guwahati and North Guwahati were temporarily suspended on Friday due to incessant rainfall and stormy weather conditions.

The Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department issued a notification stating that the suspension of ferry services was implemented as a precautionary measure to ensure passenger safety amid worsening weather.

“The ferry services will remain halted until the weather improves and is deemed safe for operations,” said Jayanta Gogoi, Engineer at the IWT Department.

Authorities have advised commuters to use alternative modes of transportation in the meantime.

The IWT Department will continue to monitor the situation and resume services once conditions stabilize.

Notably, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Assam until May 31, as a deep depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal continues to intensify.

With the monsoon making its presence felt across Assam and other Northeastern states, several districts—including Dhubri, Goalpara, Kokrajhar, Hailakandi, Cachar, and Dima Hasao—have been warned of extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by squally winds ranging from 40 to 60 kmph.

The IMD has flagged the likelihood of flash floods, waterlogging, uprooted trees, landslides, and power disruptions in these areas.

On Friday, several parts of Guwahati were submerged following incessant overnight rainfall.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) had earlier issued a press statement highlighting that continued downpours in Guwahati could aggravate waterlogging, slow vehicular movement, and increase the risk of tree falls and localized landslides in vulnerable pockets.

“The city authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and emergency response systems are being kept on alert,” the ASDMA statement read.

Additionally, the ASDMA has cautioned the people of the state and city dwellers to take all necessary precautions.

“Daily commuters and long-distance travellers are requested to plan their routines accordingly and avoid unnecessary movement during periods of intense rainfall. Residents in low-lying and hillside areas should stay alert for any signs of flooding or landslides,” the statement further added.