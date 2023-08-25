Female infanticide? Mother kills baby girl in Assam

Guwahati, August 25: In a shocking incident, a case of female infanticide has come to fore where a mother allegedly killed her girl child in Sonitpur district of Assam.

The incident took place at Bandor Jonghol in Itakhola area, as per reports.

The accused mother has been identified as Anowara Khatun who allegedly killed her newborn baby as she was a girl child.

Reportedly, the mother killed the baby and dug up a pit following which she disposed the baby child.

The incident came to light after the locals informed the police regarding the infanticide. The police then rushed to the site and dug out the body of the infant from the pit.

The accused has been arrested and a case has been lodged against her. Further investigation is on regarding the heinous incident.