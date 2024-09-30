Felling of trees rips Goalpara highway of its scenic greenery

Goalpara, Sept 30: Each year, as winter transitions to spring, the arrival of delicate blooms from Krishnachura (Delonix regia) and Radhachura (Cassia renigera) trees used to inspire travellers to pause and appreciate their beauty along a stretch of the National Highway (now NH-17) near Makri, leading to the Pancharatna Bridge. Weary travellers often made a conscious effort to immerse themselves in the enchanting sight of the flowers and the picturesque landscape, hoping to cherish the experience for as long as possible.

The road between Hadlapara and Makri, near the Naranarayan Setu (Pancharatna Bridge), was once lined with a variety of flowering trees that created stunning vistas. The vibrant Krishnachura and Radhachura trees, particularly celebrated for their brilliant colours in spring, not only enhanced the landscape but also attracted visitors during their blooming season, offering the best viewing experience.

However, this place, once celebrated for its unique beauty and charming blossoms, has become a part of history due to infrastructure development. Till recently, people would pause to admire the blooming trees, connecting with nature and appreciating everyday beauty. The stretch of highway from Solamari to the Naranarayan Bridge, once graced with brilliant pink, orange, and red blossoms that provided shade and aesthetic pleasure, has now lost that charm. These trees were vital to the stunning landscape, playing a significant role in the community's identity and sense of belonging.

The recent felling of over 7,000 trees, including valuable species like sal (Shorea robusta), Krishnachura, and Radhachura due to NH-17 expansion work in Goalpara, has alarmed local residents. While infrastructure development is essential, it often incurs significant environmental costs.

Social activist Nani Kr Das questions whether development should come at the expense of nature, particularly when alternatives like replanting or selective tree relocation are overlooked. Environmental degradation threatens climate stability and aids global warming, as noted by nature enthusiasts. This indiscriminate tree removal disrupts the local eco-system and robs future generations of the natural beauty that many cherish.

Benjamin Kaman, a nature enthusiast and president of the Goalpara Photographic Society, was captivated by the blooming trees, capturing their pink, orange, and red flowers in his camera for several years in the past. This natural beauty served as a powerful reminder of nature's ability to heal and inspire, turning even ordinary journeys into moments of reflection. Residents have expressed a collective desire for replanting the trees, especially in areas like Makri, reflecting a yearning to restore what has been lost.

Local resident Kumud Rabha, an artist by profession, joked about how we often take essential resources like water, air, and food for granted, dismissing concerns about the environment as boring. He then emphasised the severe consequences of losing trees and painted a grim picture of ecological collapse leading to the extinction of various species.

Renowned social worker Sailen Das (76) emphasised the need for development without compromising nature. He highlighted the ongoing conflict between progress and environmental preservation, asserting that while advancement is crucial, it should not harm the environment that sustains us. With proper planning and effort, it is possible for both nature and progress to coexist. Das also noted that's mall things', often overlooked, can bring us joy, suggesting that the people of Goalpara and nearby areas like Makri could benefit from restoration via tree plantation. Prof. Ranjit Choudhury recalled how the trees along this particular road and inspiring landscape enhanced visual appeal, encouraging others to appreciate how nature can transform a space.

Meanwhile, the district commissioner of Goalpara, Khanindra Choudhury, has said that the challenge lies in balancing development with environmental preservation and added that the government is working on more sustainable approaches, such as compensating for tree removal by planting new trees or designing green spaces in development plans. Choudhury, along with local nature lovers, members of the Goalpara Photographic Society, and forest department personnel, planted saplings of the tree species concerned extensively during this season to restore the lost glory and original magnificence.





By

Roop Choudhury