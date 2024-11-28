Feasibility test for world's largest grain storage network underway in BTR

Kokrajhar, Nov 28: Efforts are underway to assess the feasibility of establishing the world's largest grain storage network within the cooperative sector in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

This initiative follows the action points identified during a recent meeting between the Bodoland Territorial Council and the Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India. The plan aims to leverage local agricultural produce and market demand to develop grain storage facilities across all 85 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) in BTR.

As directed by Jayanta Kharketary, CHD of Cooperation, BTC, Kokrajhar, officials from the Department of Cooperation visited three PACS in Kokrajhar district on Tuesday- Jharbari SS Ltd., Patgaon SS Ltd., and Ramfalbil SS Ltd. The visit focused on evaluating business opportunities available through these PACS and raising awareness among shareholders about the financial assistance options available for the project.

Similar assessments will soon be conducted in the remaining PACS across other districts in the BTR. These evaluations will provide essential data and insights to ensure that the proposed grain storage facilities align with the region's agricultural potential and market dynamics.

