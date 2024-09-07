Fear grips Kaliabor as tigers kill 40 animals; forest officials install traps for capture

Raha, Sept 7: Nagaon’s Kaliabor region is on edge as two tigers, having strayed from Kaziranga National Park, wreak havoc across the area.

The sighting of these majestic yet menacing predators has turned local life upside down, leading to heightened tension among residents.

On Saturday, the Assam Forest Department, with assistance from environmental activist Dilip Nath, set up traps to capture the elusive tigers.

Cages were strategically placed in Sonari Gaon, a hotspot of recent tiger activity, to secure the big cats.

Earlier on Friday, the tigers were spotted near the backyard of one Prashanta Pathak’s house in Kamakhya Gaon.

The big cats, which are believed to have ventured out of Kaziranga, have been foraging for food in the human settlements, causing considerable alarm.

Their presence has been marked by a series of encounters with villagers reporting the tigers entering their homes and raiding cowsheds.

Over the past two months, the tigers have been linked to the deaths of over forty animals in Kamakhya and Sonari villages.

Their attacks have led locals to lock their doors early and avoid venturing out after dark.

The persistent fear has resulted in a drastic alteration of daily routines, with many spending anxious nights on high alert.

In response to the escalating situation, the forest department has imposed a temporary ban on pedestrian and two-wheeler movement in Kamakhya Gaon to ensure public safety.

Surveillance measures have been ramped up, with police and forest personnel installing CCTV cameras to track the tigers’ movements and aid in their capture.