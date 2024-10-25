Father-daughter duo successfully delivers first IVF baby in Sonitpur

Tezpur, Oct 25: In a ground-breaking achievement in the sphere of health-care in Sonitpur district, a dedicated doctors' team in Tezpur has been able to gain success in an 'In Vitro Fertilization' (IVF) procedure, bringing joy to a hitherto childless couple.

By dint of persistent efforts and experimentation, social worker and senior gynaecologist of Tezpur Dr Manoj Mirdha and his daughter Dr Shehnaz Parveez have been successful in ensuring the birth a baby boy to a woman of the Thelamara area in Sonitpur district, six long years after the couple concerned got married. While revealing the success story with special reference to the modern pregnancy procedure, Dr Mirdha said that IVF entails a complex series of processes that can lead to pregnancy.

"It's a treatment for infertility, which is a condition wherein a woman cannot get pregnant after years of trying. It also can be used to prevent passing on of genetic problems to a baby," Dr Mirdha said, adding that the couple concerned could not get good results prior to the IVF procedure even after undergoing treatment under many doctors.

Asserting that this is the first successful case of a baby being born under the IVF procedure in central Assam, Dr Mirdha said that till date the procedure has not been successfully carried out in districts like Nagaon, Morigaon and Darrang.

"I, too, could not be successful earlier despite conducting long-time experimentation on the procedure. For this process, modern systems and technology along with conducive environment and temperature are required. However, after the first successful case, 15 women have already become pregnant through IVF. Their health condition is stable at present and I am hopeful that they will also be successful in becoming mothers," Dr Mirdha said.

After struggling for a baby for the last six years, the husband and wife who have become new parents are now radiant with the baby boy in their laps. The mother, Nirmala Das, and the father, Gopal Das, told this correspondent said that they cannot find the appropriate words to express their gratitude towards Dr Manoj Mirdha and Dr Shehnaz Parveez for blessing them with a baby boy after six years of their marriage.

All in all, this success undoubtedly constitutes good news for the healthcare sector in Sonitpur district.