Fatal road accident kills 10 in Assam's Mariani

Guwahati, Sep 20: In a shocking incident, at least 10 people were killed in a fatal road accident in Jorhat district of Assam on Wednesday.

The tragic incident took place in Assam's Mariani after a vehicle collided with a truck following which both the vehicles were knocked down into a 200-feet deep gorge.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and immediately initiated a rescue operation.

Meanwhile, the truck driver and the handyman were rescued in a critical condition.