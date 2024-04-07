Fatal road accident claims two lives, six injured in Goalpara

Goalpara, Apr 7: A fatal road accident unfolded in the Goalpara district of Assam, where two people died on the spot while six others sustained grievous injuries.

The tragic incident occurred in Goalpara’s Dudhnoi locality.



According to information received, the deceased and the injured hailed from the Bajengdaba area of Meghalaya, and they were returning home after a picnic.



Unfortunately, an unidentified vehicle rammed into their vehicle, following which the mishap took place.



Meanwhile, one of the deceased is a teenager, while the other has been identified as Jenith Marak.



On the other hand, the injured were taken to the hospital for further treatment.

