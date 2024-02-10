Fatal road accident claims two lives in Barpeta

Barpeta, Feb 10: Two friends lost their lives in a tragic hit-and-run incident that occurred on Barpeta Road.

The fatal road accident took place on National Highway 27 near Jamtala.



As per sources, the unfortunate incident unfolded when the two friends were returning from work on a motorcycle and they collided head-on with an unidentified vehicle travelling in the opposite direction, resulting in their untimely demise.



The victims have been identified as Sabin Chowdhury, aged 28, hailing from Shimlaguri and Shyam Chaudhary, aged 27, from Jyotinagar.



Upon receiving the information, locals immediately notified Barpeta Road police, who rushed to the scene and recovered the bodies of the two victims for post-mortem



Meanwhile, the vehicle responsible for the collision had fled the area, leaving no trace behind.

