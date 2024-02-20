Fatal rhino attack claims life in Majuli: Villagers express concerns over wildlife management

Guwahati, Feb 20: In a tragic incident, a man lost his life after an enraged rhino attacked him at Padumoni village of Bhakat Chapori in Majuli on February 20.

According to reports, the deceased, identified as Padma Bherua, was attacked by the rhino while he was on his morning walk.

Although forest officials have reached the spot to investigate the circumstances leading to the death of the man, they were criticised by the villagers for poor wildlife management in the area.