Pipeline explosion in Assam’s Duliajan claims worker’s life, 4 injured

Guwahati, Feb 15: In an unfortunate incident, a worker was killed and another four sustained injuries after an explosion took place in a pipeline of Oil India Limited (OIL) in Duliajan, Assam.

As per reports, the incident took place during the repair work on the pipeline. Officials revealed that the explosion occurred while the valve of the pipeline was being repaired. A probe has been initiated to identify the circumstances that resulted in the fatal incident.

The deceased, who was a contractual worker, has been identified as Rabin Orang. Meanwhile, two of the injured people have been shifted to Dibrugarh for advanced treatment, while the other two have been admitted to the OIL Hospital in Duliajan, according to reports.