86 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Fatal accident sparks mob justice: Man thrashed after vehicle hits pedestrian in Pathsala

By The Assam Tribune
Fatal accident sparks mob justice: Man thrashed after vehicle hits pedestrian in Pathsala
X

AT Photo

Bajali, March 9: A man was allegedly thrashed by a group of people when his vehicle hit a person in Bajali’s Pathsala on Thursday evening.

According to sources, the man identified as Kishor Roy faced alleged retaliation from a group of men after his vehicle struck and killed 48-year-old Soleman Ali.

The impact not only claimed the life of a human but also resulted in damage to an electric post and trees in the vicinity.

The aftermath of the accident prompted a mob of locals to allegedly assault Roy in a vigilante-style attack, holding him responsible for the tragic incident.

Meanwhile, residents of Pathsala town voiced concerns about the stretch of road extending from the Maternity Hospital to the Model English School, citing it as an accident-prone area due to the reckless driving habits of some individuals.


The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X