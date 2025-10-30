Farmers suffer heavy losses as elephant herd ravages crops in West Karbi Anglong

Diphu, Oct 30: The situation in the West Karbi Anglong district has become increasingly chaotic due to the continuous presence of a wild elephant herd, which has been damaging paddy and sugarcane fields across several villages day and night.

The crisis intensified following the electrocution of two elephants on October 22 near the Kharikhana Bil Gaon, situated on the Hojai-West Karbi Anglong border. The surviving members of the herd have since encroached further into human settlements. The villages most affected include Majgaon, Kherani Nepali Basti, Bagisadubi, Dhikreng (Nawgharwa), Lambapathar, Ranaima, Purana Basti, Watizor, and adjacent areas, all of which have experienced significant agricultural destruction.

Farmers have reported extensive damage, including the trampling of ripe paddy crops and sugarcane plantations, resulting in considerable losses just before the harvesting season. One distressed farmer articulated, “The elephants are emerging both day and night. We have lost everything; our paddy has been flattened, our sugarcane uprooted. How will we provide for our families?”

Despite numerous appeals for assistance, the forest department has been unable to effectively manage the herd or guide the elephants to return to their natural habitat. Residents have criticized the authorities for inadequate action, citing ineffective solar fencing and insufficient patrolling that have aggravated the man-animal conflict.

The pressing issue at hand is compensation: who will be responsible for reimbursing the affected farmers for their losses? The impacted cultivators have called for immediate and fair compensation from the relevant departments, including the forest and agriculture sectors.

While officials from the forest department were not available for comment, sources suggest that efforts are underway to monitor the herd’s movements. As tensions mount, residents are urging prompt intervention to avert further escalation and to ensure equitable relief for the farmers adversely affected by this situation.

