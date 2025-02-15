Farmers struggle as Kherani sugar mill project remains stalled amid pricing crisis

Diphu, Feb 15: In a bid to address the enduring challenges faced by farmers in the region, the Central government, along with the State government and various local stakeholders, had ratified a memorandum of settlement (MoS) in 2021 which proposed the establishment of a sugar mill in Kherani under West Karbi Anglong district, under the umbrella of the Special Development Projects (Annexure-II, Serial No. 12).

This initiative was designed to uplift the agricultural economy and enhance the livelihood of farmers in Assam's hill districts.

However, despite the ambitious goal of this project, the establishment of the Kherani sugar mill remains a distant dream. Presently, farmers in the nearby Lanka area of Hojai district are grappling with significant challenges, particularly allegations against local sugar and jaggery mills over monopolistic practices and exploitation.

These issues are compounded by a worrisome discrepancy between the minimum support price (MSP) fixed by the State government and the prices being offered by the private mills.

Currently, two privately operated mills in Hojai are procuring sugarcane at the rate of Rs 300 per quintal, which is significantly lower than the mandated MSP of Rs 340 per quintal. This price disparity has left local farmers in a precarious situation, severely affecting their ability to maintain a viable livelihood.

One disgruntled farmer said: "The mills dictate the prices, leaving us with little bargaining power."

To make matters worse, farmers in this hilly region, which includes Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, and neighbouring areas, are also facing acute shortages of fertilizers and essential agricultural inputs, drastically hindering their productivity.

The envisioned sugar mill at Kherani, as articulated in the 2021 MOS, holds the promise of addressing these challenges. By ensuring fair pricing, providing direct market ac-cess, and enhancing infrastructure support, the sugar mill is intended to ensure a significant economic out-come for the local farmers.

However, the protracted delay in the project's implementation has stoked frustration among the farming community. Local organisations, as well as the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), are vocally calling for swift action, highlighting the mill's potential to disrupt existing monopolistic practices and ensure adherence to MSP guidelines.

The role of the KAAC, which governs the region's autonomous hill districts, is essential for facilitating the establishment of the proposed sugar mill and tackling the fertilizer shortages faced by farmers.

Officials of the KAAC are emphasising the importance of collaboration with both State and Central agencies to improve resource distribution and enhance agro-support systems. In response, farmers' unions and local political leaders have called for stricter enforcement of the MSP and demanded penalties for errant mills.

Agricultural experts are recommending an integrated approach to tackle these challenges, including introduction of subsidies for fertilizers and implementation of training programmes aimed at improving crop yields.

As the ambition encapsulated in the MoS remains unfulfilled, farmers in Assam's hilly areas are expressing cautious optimism regarding the future. The Kherani sugar mill, along with initiatives championed by the KAAC, has the potential to signify a transformative shift in the agricultural landscape, provided that commitments made for ensuring development translate into timely and effective action on the ground.

By Kamal Kr Baruah