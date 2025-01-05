Farewell to Bhaskar Jyoti Das: A storyteller who touched many lives

Guwahati, Jan 5: On a winter afternoon in January, the warmth of shared memories filled the Surjya Club in Guwahati’s Chenikuthi as people from all walks of life gathered to pay heartfelt tribute to a friend, mentor, and creative force—Bhaskar Jyoti Das. National award-winning filmmakers, film critics, college professors, rights activists, and journalists, among others, stood together, united by the profound impact Bhaskar had left on their lives.

The gathering, spanning generations from their mid-20s to the 70s, was a reflection of the love and respect Bhaskar earned through his art and kindness. For some, he was a younger brother—reliable, compassionate, always present. To others, he was Bhaskar Da, a guide and mentor whose honest feedback inspired growth. And for many, he was both a friend and a fierce critic, someone who helped them rise as professionals while staying grounded in honesty.

Bhaskar, an acclaimed filmmaker and scriptwriter, passed away on December 26, 2024, at the age of 51 after a valiant battle with cancer. Though he preferred working silently, away from the limelight, his influence echoed far beyond his reserved demeanour. The outpouring of love on January 4 (Saturday) was proof of how deeply he had touched lives, both personally and professionally.

“I debated your films often, but what I will always thank you for is your unwavering commitment to challenging yourself as an artist. You never followed formulas or settled for mediocrity. That courage continues to inspire me,” shared Aparna Sarma, professor at the University College of Los Angeles, who collaborated with Bhaskar on several documentaries focusing on Assam and Northeast India.

National award-winning film critic and filmmaker Utpal Borpujari, who worked closely with Bhaskar, spoke of his unwavering dedication to cinema. Veteran filmmaker Hemanta Das, much older than Bhaskar, recalled with fondness how Bhaskar had the courage to critique his work directly, pushing him to do better despite the age gap. “He was so straightforward. He would tell me to my face. And it was never out of disrespect but love for the craft,” Das said, his voice tinged with nostalgia.

Journalist and critic Munin Bayan remembered Bhaskar’s global connections with scholars, while national award-winning filmmaker Supriyo Sen sent a moving audio message, praising Bhaskar’s unique storytelling style and passion for cinema. Director Jaicheng Jai Dohutia of ‘Haanduk’ also shared a heartfelt tribute, recalling how Bhaskar had been both a mentor and a friend, profoundly shaping his creative journey.

The event saw the presence of filmmakers like Sanjeev Hazarika, Bobby Sarma Baruah, theatre personality Nayan Prasad, Jahanara Begum, and critic Bitopan Borborah. Close associates, including editor Diganta Bora, filmmaker Waribam Dorendra, and producer Samiran Deka, also paid their respects.

Disability rights activist Arman Ali, a long-time friend of Bhaskar’s, shared a lesser-known story—how Bhaskar chose passion over convention. “He cleared the UPSC written test but never appeared for the interview. He could have had a lucrative career but chose to be his own person, dedicating his life to cinema.”

Hailing from Tangla in Udalguri district, Bhaskar’s journey was one of profound passion. He left dental education to follow his heart, emerging as one of the most sincere filmmakers. His filmography includes award-winning scripts for ‘Haanduk,’ ‘Sonar Baran Pakhi,’ and ‘Bokul Phulor Dore.’ He co-directed and produced the feature film ‘Antardhan’ and collaborated on documentaries such as ‘Where Is My Home’ and ‘I Don’t Want to Be Born Again for Poem.’ His experimental feature ‘Xadhukatha,’ produced by Samiran Deka, remains in post-production and is eagerly anticipated.

At the tribute event, Bhaskar’s non-feature film ‘An Unknown Summer’ was screened—a powerful portrayal of the devastating effects of the draconian Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in Manipur. His legacy, however, extends far beyond his films. It lives on in the hearts he touched, the artists he inspired, and the stories he told with unyielding honesty and grace.

Bhaskar Jyoti Das was not just a filmmaker. He was a soul who found beauty in truth, challenged conventions, and left behind not just cinema but a lifetime of memories for those lucky enough to have known him.