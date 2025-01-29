Farewell parade marks end of GP Singh’s tenure as Assam DGP, set to lead CRPF

Guwahati, Jan. 29: A grand farewell parade was held at the 4th APBN Ground in Guwahati’s Kahilipara on Wednesday to bid adieu to the outgoing Director General of Police (DGP) of Assam, Gyanendra Pratap Singh, who completed his tenure after 34 years of service in the state.

Singh, who will now assume the role of Director General (DG) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), reflected on his long and impactful journey, saying, “I have completed a journey of 34 years in Assam, and now I head for a central deputation under the Government of India.”

The parade was attended by several dignitaries, including interim DGP Harmeet Singh, Guwahati Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta, and other senior police officials from Assam.

Before the event, Singh paid tribute to the martyrs at the Shaheed Smarak, honouring the sacrifices made by those who gave their lives in service to the state.

Looking back on his tenure, Singh expressed his gratitude, particularly for the opportunities he had to serve Assam.

“In the past 5 years, I was the Special DGP (Law & Order) and later the DGP of Assam Police. I am grateful for the opportunity I had, and I thank Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Police, and the people of Assam,” he said.

Singh also acknowledged the support he received from the Chief Minister of Assam, who visited him earlier this morning.

“I am particularly grateful to the Chief Minister Sarma who was kind enough to visit me in my official residence this morning. He gave me guidance on what I can do for Assam and for our country at large," Singh remarked.

Chief Minister Sarma, on social media, praised Singh for his role in maintaining peace and law and order in the state. “Crime rates have reached an all-time low, the conviction rate has steadily improved, and law and order stands firmly established. GP Singh displayed exemplary leadership during the challenging times of the CAA agitation and other critical situations,” said Sarma.

Before concluding his farewell speech, Singh paid his respects to Maa Kamakhya, expressing deep gratitude for all that he and his family had achieved.

“I pay my obeisance to Maa Kamakhya for all that I and my family have today and for the position that we are in,” he added.













An image from the farewell parade held in honour of outgoing DGP of Assam Police, GP Singh, on Wednesday (Source: @gpsinghips/ X)

Singh thanked the Assam Police for their unwavering support, expressing confidence in the institution’s future under the leadership of interim DGP Harmeet Singh.

“Assam Police was with me at every step, and I am deeply grateful to the institution for its support. I am confident that the Assam Police will go a long way under the leadership of Harmeet Singh,” he stated.













An image from the farewell parade held in honour of outgoing DGP of Assam Police, GP Singh, on Wednesday (Source: @gpsinghips/ X)

Finally, Singh expressed heartfelt thanks to the people of Assam, acknowledging their support throughout his career.

“I salute the people of Assam and express my gratitude and best wishes. The people of Assam in the past 34 years have been by my side, and I hope they continue to extend their support to Assam Police in the days to come,” he said.

Singh also extended his gratitude to the press for their fair coverage, stating, "I appreciate the media for their fair coverage. The Assam media never criticized me nor did I face any harassment."