Fans turn promoters as Assam decks up with ‘Roi Roi Binale’ posters ahead of release

Guwahati, Oct 29: With just two days to go for cultural icon Zubeen Garg’s final cinematic venture, Roi Roi Binale, to hit the silver screen, fans have turned promoters to ensure the music legend’s last film reaches every heart and home.

Across Assam, from Sadiya to Dhubri, posters of Roi Roi Binale now adorn walls, campuses and street corners; not as part of a marketing campaign, but as a collective act of love and remembrance.

In Guwahati, emotions are running high as scores of fans have taken to the streets for postering drives, covering major landmarks and educational institutions.

Thousands of posters have already been pasted across Cotton University, B. Barooah College, Gauhati University, GMCH and S.B. Deorah College, said Madhu S. Deka, a student of B. Barooah College.

“All Assam Zubeen Garg Fan Club general secretary, Piku Borgohain, along with college and university students in Guwahati, has voluntarily taken the responsibility of promoting our beloved Zubeen da’s dream project,” Deka said.

“The initiative of pasting posters is our way of paying respect to Zubeen da. I, along with many friends, will watch the film together on its release day at Matrix Cinema Hall,” he added.





Students teaming up for poster campaign across Guwahati

The group is also planning to sponsor free tickets for orphans and senior citizens in the first week of November, a gesture, they say, is inspired by Garg’s philanthropic spirit.

For students, the campaign goes beyond publicity. It is a heartfelt tribute.

“Usually, film promotions are handled by the production team, but since Zubeen da is not with us, we’re doing our part for the film’s success. We feel blessed to even touch the posters of his last film. I request everyone to embrace it as Zubeen da’s final blessing,” said Kuldip Goutam Sharma, a Cotton University student.

Sharma added that the film, in which Zubeen plays the role of a blind artiste, mirrors aspects of the singer’s life. “I hope this movie wins awards and recognition as a tribute to his dream project,” he said.

The excitement is palpable across Assam. In Kokrajhar, tickets for the first five days are already sold out, while in Guwahati, both online and offline bookings are reportedly full.

Fans are preparing for a quiet and emotional celebration, including lighting of earthen lamps in cinema halls. In Moran, one lamp will remain lit for 24 hours after the film’s release in his honour.

True to Zubeen’s ideals, a portion of the film’s profits will go toward the treatment of cancer patients.

For fans, Roi Roi Binale is more than a film, it is a final moment of connection with the artist who gave them music, hope and a sense of identity.