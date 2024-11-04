Guwahati roars as NEUFC’s Ajaraie scores in 7th straight match, makes ISL history

Guwahati, Nov. 4: Shy and sober – that’s Alaeddine Ajaraie off the field. But on it? The Moroccan forward for NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) transforms into a player who is fast, fearsome, and furious.

In NorthEast United’s resolute 3-2 victory over Odisha FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, Ajaraie made history by becoming the first player in the Indian Super League (ISL) to score in his first seven matches. Instantly, he became the most sought-after player among fans and the media. As the match ended, hundreds of fans lined up near the gate where players exit to board the team bus. Ajaraie was one of the last to come out, and the cheer that went up was the loudest.







AT Photo: Alaeddine Ajaraie takes a selfie with teammate Guillermo Fernández. (Image: NEUFC Media)

As he was about to pass through the mixed zone, talking to someone over the phone, he heard “Alaa, Alaa…” — the call of journalists waiting for a soundbite. Smiling, Ajaraie put his phone away and tried to respond to their questions.

“I’m always happy,” he said when asked about his reaction to the record. With his characteristic broken English, he added, “Three points that we earned today is important. We want to continue playing well and winning matches.”

Around 10,000 fans cheered for Ajaraie and Co in the stadium that night. “We have great support tonight. We love them. We want them to continue loving us,” Ajaraie told reporters, while his teammates and coaches waited for him to board the bus.

Ajaraie then turned his attention to the fans, posing for selfies and shaking hands with those who had waited more than 45 minutes after the match ended. Among the crowd were young fans as well as older ones — some as old as 87— who came to support the Highlanders, clearly loving how the team is playing this season.

Bimal Kumar Choudhury, a die-hard fan of Indian football, was among those lined up to congratulate Ajaraie and the team. The 31-year-old forward acknowledged Choudhury’s cheer by shaking his hand and kissing his head.

“My favourite player is Alaeddine (Ajaraie). He is fast and can score from distance. His dribbling skill is also good. I have been watching NorthEast United FC’s matches and love the way Parthib Gogoi is playing. The speed of Jithin (MS) has amazed me,” Choudhury said.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Ronit Kumar Das, a dedicated football fan who rarely misses a home game, was happy to see his favourite team winning in Guwahati. Although he missed out on a selfie with his favourite players this time, Ronit looks forward to creating some memorable moments with the Highlanders at their next home game.

The Moroccan forward Ajaraie was awarded with the arm-band for being the Golden Boot leader and a frame for the ‘Fans Goal of the Week’ award on Sunday.