Fans, colleagues plan Madame Tussauds statue, Rangia museum, kite tribute for Zubeen

Guwahati, Sept 24: In the wake of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg’s sudden demise, admirers and colleagues are seeking ways to honour his legacy.

Seasoned music composer Manas Robin, speaking on Wednesday, proposed that a statue of the late artiste be erected at Madame Tussauds, recognising his monumental contribution to music.

“When he was alive, we couldn’t even confer him with the Padma Shri award. As we witnessed the massive turnout at his last rites, I believe a statue should be placed at Madame Tussauds. I am hopeful that knowledgeable people will look into this matter,” Robin said.

Robin also revealed a unique tribute involving the gamosas offered to Zubeen during his funeral.

“During the last rites, people from various tribes and communities showered him with gamosas. With Garima Bou’s (Zubeen’s wife) permission, we plan to stitch them into a giant kite and fly it at Lachit Ghat or Kachari Ghat in Guwahati. The kite will remain there until the gamosas naturally degrade. Zubeen Da always wanted to fly like a kite, so we thought of honouring him this way,” he explained.

Robin also welcomed the Assam government’s decision to blacklist North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta following widespread public outrage over the circumstances surrounding Zubeen’s final trip.

“Whoever is guilty must be punished and every angle of the incident should be thoroughly investigated,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rangia MLA Bhabesh Kalita announced plans to set up a full-sized statue of Zubeen Garg alongside a digital museum dedicated to the late singer in Rangia.

“To keep Zubeen Da alive in the hearts of the youth, we will build a statue and establish a digital museum in his memory,” Kalita said.

Zubeen Garg’s sudden passing has left millions of admirers across Assam and beyond in disbelief.

Thousands thronged to pay their final respects, many singing his evergreen anthem Mayabini Ratir Bukut, turning his farewell into a heartfelt celebration of a life that shaped modern Assamese music.