Fans, colleagues flood Sarusajai stadium to pay tribute to beloved Zubeen Garg

Guwahati, Sept 22: The untimely demise of Assamese music legend Zubeen Garg has left a deep void in India’s cultural and musical landscape, prompting an outpouring of grief and heartfelt tributes from colleagues, contemporaries and admirers across the nation.

At Sarusajai Stadium, where the mortal remains of the cultural icon have been placed for the public to pay their last respects, crowds swelled with music and film fraternity members, many tearful as they bid farewell to the beloved artiste.

Renowned singer Angaraag Papon Mahanta, who arrived in Guwahati late on Sunday night, described his personal loss, saying he could never step into Garg’s shoes.

“I can never fill Zubeen’s place; I don’t have that strength. His passing is a huge personal loss and an irreplaceable one for Assam,” Papon told the press from Sarusajai Stadium.

Addressing criticism over his delayed arrival, Papon explained that professional commitments had kept him away but stressed that he had remained in close contact with Garg’s wife, Garima.

“I hold no anger. I understand that people’s pain has turned into frustration. It’s only love behind their words,” he said.

Singer Bornali Kalita, who shared a three-decade-long musical journey with Garg, also paid her respects at the stadium.

Choking with emotion, she recalled, “Why so soon, Zubeen da? Every time he used to mention water, and at the end, he has mixed with water himself. I have sung almost 4,500 to 5,000 songs with him over 33 years. We have not really lost Dada, for he has left behind a legacy we can rejoice in. But I still cannot accept that he is no more.”

The King of Bhutan also sent a special representative to pay tribute to the state’s beloved artiste.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media to share the news, writing, "Zubeen's songs touched countless lives in India and beyond. This is reflected in how H.E The King of Bhutan sent a special representative to pay tributes to #BelovedZubeen. He was truly a global phenomenon, gone too soon!"

On Monday, acclaimed vocalist Tarali Sharma was seen arranging the thousands of gamosas offered by admirers while paying their last respects to the iconic artiste at the stadium.

Similarly, actor and Sattriya dancer Prathapratim Hazarika was also seen organizing the flowers and gamosas presented by the public.

Performer and vocalist Tridip Bhagawati also struggled to come to terms with the loss. “We didn’t even believe it when he fell ill, and even now it feels unreal that he has passed away. Only after some days will the reality sink in,” he said.

Bhagawati urged that Garg be accorded a farewell befitting a king and advocated for him to be honoured with the Bharat Ratna. “His voice and work must never be lost; they will always stay with us,” he added.

As Assam continues to mourn, the heartfelt tributes at Sarusajai Stadium and the vast gathering of people highlight the towering influence of a man who was not just a singer, but a cultural phenomenon.

Zubeen Garg may be gone, but his music, voice, and legacy will endure for generations.