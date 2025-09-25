Fans, Bir Lachit Sena clash at Zubeen Garg condolence site in Doomdooma; two held

Doomdooma, Sept 24: Tensions broke out in Doomdooma town after incidents of vandalism and assault at a public condolence site set up for late singer Zubeen Garg. Police have arrested two persons, including Bir Lachit Sena's Tinsukia district organizing secretary, Abhishek Borah.

According to the police, on the night of September 21, a scuffle between Zubeen's fans and members of Bir Lachit Sena at the condolence site escalated into an assault allegedly instigated by Borah. Retaliatory attacks occurred later that night at Kumar Patty of the town.

On the other hand, on the afternoon of September 22, some friends of the fans of Zubeen - who had been present during the previous night's incident - spotted the leader of Bir Lachit Sena, Abhishek Borah, near the memorial site. They reportedly roughed him up a little. However, Abhishek managed to flee along the old AT Road of Doomdooma and sought refuge at Doomdooma police station. From inside the station, Abhishek allegedly called several members of Bir Lachit Sena over the phone, creating a scene of disorder in front of the police station. The situation was eventually brought under control due to timely police intervention.

Later in the evening, accompanied by some associates, Borah came out of the police station and allegedly assaulted the secretary of the Doomdooma regional commit- tee of Bajrang Dal without any provocation, even issuing death threats.

Angered by such hooliganism and unprovoked attack, a large number of people surrounded Abhishek Borah's residence at Nehru Road in the evening. However, police arrived promptly and took him back to the station. Subsequently, Bajrang Dal lodged a formal complaint against Abhishek.

Following complaints, Doomdooma police registered a case (No. 185/25) under Sections 61/9Vs) and 100/1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), arrested Bora (23), and sent him to judicial custody. In connection with the September 21 assault at Kumar Patty, police also registered another case (No. 186/25) under Sections 329(4), 76, 296(a), 351(3), and 3(5) of the BNS, leading to the arrest of Debojit Gogoi (24), general secretary of the Doomdooma town unit of AASU. He too has been remanded to judicial custody.

The OC of Doomdooma police station, Inspector Pranjal Chetia, said that multiple FIRS have been filed regarding the incidents, and investigations are under way. He added that further cases may be registered against Borah and others, though the situation is now under control.

Meanwhile, Bir Lachit Sena's Tinsukia district committee has dissolved its Doomdooma unit, citing indiscipline and its role in creating a law- and-order situation. Until further notice, organizational activities in Doomdooma will be carried out directly under the supervision of the district body








