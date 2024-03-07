Family trio convicted for ghastly murder in Dhubri

Dhubri, Mar 7: In a landmark ruling that sent shockwaves through Beltari village, the Additional District and Sessions Judge of the Bilasipara Sub-divisional Court on Thursday delivered a stern verdict, condemning three individuals to rigorous imprisonment for their involvement in a gruesome murder. The accused were fined Rs. 10,000 each and face an additional three months of ordinary imprisonment if unable to pay the fine.

The harrowing incident unfolded in 2014 in Beltari village, under the jurisdiction of the Sapotgram police station in Dhubri district, when Forida Khatun met a tragic end, her life brutally snuffed out by a merciless assailant. The heinous crime came to light when Nur Islam, the victim's father, a resident of Kurshakati village, lodged a formal complaint at the Sapotgram police station.



The perpetrators, identified as Mizanur Rahman, also known as Monzu, the victim's husband, along with his mother-in-law, Asma Bibi, and father-in-law, Samser Ali, were found guilty of ruthlessly taking Khatun's life by strangulation.



According to Tapan Kumar Bhattacharjee, the Additional Public Prosecutor of the Court, the chilling details of the incident emerged following an FIR filed by Nur Islam, leading to Sapatgram PS case number 164/2014.



On March 7, 2024, justice prevailed as Additional District and Sessions Judge Mukul Chetia presided over Sessions Case No. 26/19 at the Bilasipara Sub-divisional Court. After carefully considering witness testimonies and evidence, the judge pronounced Mizanur Rahman, Asma Bibi, and Samser Ali guilty under Section 304(B) of the Indian Penal Code Act, condemning them to rigorous imprisonment.



Mizanur Rahman, alias Monzu, received a sentence of ten years in prison, while his mother and father, Asma Bibi and Samser Ali, were sentenced to eight years of rigorous imprisonment. Additionally, they were each fined Rs. 10,000, with a default sentence of three months of simple imprisonment if unable to pay the fine.



The verdict brought a sense of closure and justice to the family of the deceased victim, who had long awaited resolution and retribution. The successful conclusion of legal proceedings not only marks a significant milestone in the dispensation of justice but also serves as a powerful deterrent against acts of violence and criminality in the region.

