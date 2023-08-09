85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Family members open fire at one another in Assam, 1 held

By The Assam Tribune
Family members open fire at one another in Assam, 1 held
Representational image

Guwahati, August 9: In a firing incident during a family feud, a man has sustained severe injuries in Cachar district of Assam.

The incident occurred due to an alleged altercation between two family members which later escalated to open firing.

Following the firing, one person was critically injured and was rushed to the Barkhala Primary Health Centre for medical assistance.

Police reached the spot and arrested the accused. They also recovered the hand-made gun used for firing.

The Assam Tribune


