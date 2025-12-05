Family launches fast-unto-death over delay in demolition of illegal building in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh, Dec 5: A growing sense of frustration erupted into protest on Thursday at Loharpatty here, where the family members of Salma Begum along with some local residents began a fast-unto-death, claiming that the officials concerned are unnecessarily delaying demolition of the illegal structure responsible for her death.

The fatal incident occurred when construction materials from the under-construction four-storey RCC building collapsed onto Begum’s house. The subsequent public uproar led to an investigation, which determined that the structure, owned by one Yunus Khan, was unsafe and contravened the Assam Unified Building Construction (Regulation) Bye-Laws, 2022. Consequently, the Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation directed its demolition.

However, the demolition which began on Wednesday has made little progress. Residents said that only about 20 per cent of the structure has been demolished. With just two to three labourers seen at work and no senior officials present, locals accused the authorities of apathy. “They are showing a complete lack of concern. Only a few workers have been here for hours, and not a single senior official has come to inspect the demolition work,” said senior citizen and local resident Javed Akhtar Khan, who joined the fast.

Family members echoed the anger, alleging that the slow pace of demolition reflected a casual approach to the case. “This is why we are fasting. We want justice for Salma Begum and the immediate arrest of Yunus Khan. It is shocking that he walked out on bail despite the FIR,” one of the family members told The Assam Tribune.





By

Staff Correspondent