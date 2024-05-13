Family attacked by mob over suspicion of cattle theft in Biswanath

Biswanath, May 13: A horrific moral policing incident has come to the fore in Assam’s Biswanath district, where a group of people allegedly tried to kill a family on suspicion of cattle theft on Monday.

The horrifying incident occurred at Sakomatha Tea Estate in Biswanath, and the mob even targeted police vehicles.



According to information received, a mob broke into Phoolchan Tasa’s residence and destroyed several pieces of furniture, dragged him out of the house and brutally attacked him on the suspicion of being a cattle thief.



Seeing their father getting brutally thrashed by the mob, Tasa’s sons tried to stop them, but the agitated mob tried to kill them as well.



After learning about the situation, Tasa’s wife informed Biswanath Chariali Sadar police over the phone and she herself reached the scene and tried to save the lives of her husband and two sons, but unfortunately she was also attacked by the group of people.



Upon receiving information, police reached the scene and tried to rescue the family, but the angry mob attacked the police team as well.



Several police personnel received injuries during the altercation, following which additional police and paramilitary forces were deployed to control the situation and somehow managed to rescue the family.



The family is currently undergoing treatment at Biswanath Chariali Civil Hospital.



Further investigation in connection with the matter has been initiated.

