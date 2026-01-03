Family announces Zubeen Garg Trust to carry forward his legacy

Guwahati, Jan 3: Family and friends of late Zubeen Garg on Friday announced the formation of a Trust in the name of the legendary singer to preserve his vast body of work and carry forward his legacy not just in the field of music but varied spheres of public life.

Zubeen’s wife Garima Saikia Garg told the press that the Trust would be known as Zubeen Garg Trust and it will have three different wings.

The Trust would run from the Kharguli residence of Zubeen Garg. The Kalaguru Artiste Foundation and Abhinaya Jonkie Borthakur Performing Arts Academy would be brought under the ambit of the Trust along with a dedicated research wing.

Garima said the Trust would work in different spheres including social, cultural, conservation and aspiring young talent. It would also preserve the intellectual property of the iconic musician.

She said Zubeen always wanted people to remember his creative works instead of mourning his absence. “The Trust would work closely with Zubeen Garg Fan Club,” she said.

Zubeen’s sister Palmee Borthakur said, “Everything around us has come to a standstill after his death. But we need to take forward his dream for which we need to work collectively. If I look back I find it difficult to comprehend how Zubeen single-handedly shouldered such a wide range of responsibilities.”

“We must keep alive his ideals, philosophy and above all his knack for working for the people,” she said.

Friends of Zubeen, who were present on the occasion, said that the idea of coming together under a single banner of the Trust was to take forward the philanthropic streak of Zubeen who had touched lives of many people in one way or the other.

Zubeen’s uncle Manoj Borthakur said the Trust would provide a platform to upcoming singers and writers.

Filmmaker Shyamanta Gautam said that plans are afoot to create staff notation of around 100 songs of Zubeen under the Trust. He also said many unfinished works of Zubeen would be given final shape under the Trust.