Families seek answers on Assam youths’ deaths in Bengaluru, CM assures probe

Guwahati, Jan 31: Anguish and unanswered questions continue to haunt the families of four young men from Assam who were found dead in a labour shed on the outskirts of Bengaluru, even as the state government stepped in to ensure a detailed investigation and the safe return of the bodies.

Family members, on Saturday, said they were informed about the deaths around 6 am and are struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss.

“We spoke to them last on Friday afternoon. They sounded absolutely normal and even asked about how the Mising Youth Festival was going on. Three of the boys were from Namoni Borsamukh village and one was from Salmora in Lakhimpur. Nothing suggested that something was wrong,” a family member said.

Another relative questioned the circumstances leading to their deaths.

“They had cooked food together at night and were in good health at that time. There was a fifth person who was on day duty. When he returned in the morning, he found all of them dead in the same room. This is why we are asking what exactly happened during the night?” the family member added, calling the incident “deeply mysterious”.

The families have appealed to the Assam government to ensure a transparent and time-bound investigation.

“We want a proper probe. If there is any foul play, those responsible must be punished. Our only request is that the truth should come out,” said the brother of one of the deceased youths.

Responding to the growing concern, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he has already taken up the matter with authorities in Karnataka.

“I have directed the police to immediately coordinate with the Bengaluru Police Commissioner for a detailed investigation. Necessary arrangements are also being made to bring the bodies back to Assam. I will be speaking to the Karnataka Chief Minister this evening to ensure full cooperation,” Sarma said.

The four deceased youths were migrant workers from Assam employed at a Coca-Cola warehouse near Mutsandra village in Hoskote taluk, on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

They were residing together in a temporary labour shed located close to their workplace.

According to preliminary findings of the police, the workers had cooked food inside the shed late on Friday night and reportedly shut all doors and windows before going to sleep.

Investigators suspect that the lack of ventilation may have led to a depletion of oxygen or a build-up of toxic fumes inside the enclosed space, resulting in suffocation while they were asleep.

A case has been registered at the Sulibele police station, and further investigation is in progress to determine whether safety norms at the labour accommodation were violated and if any negligence was involved.