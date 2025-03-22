Famed Joha rice finds new market in Vietnam as state farmers impress foreign firm

Guwahati, March 22: Come April, the distinct aroma and delicate texture of Assam’s famed Joha rice will yet again make their way to Vietnam.

In a strategic partnership, Vietnam’s LeKha Distributor Co Ltd has joined hands with Assam’s Jingshai Enterprise to introduce Joha rice and other naturally grown produce to Vietnamese consumers.

The first consignment—1,000 kg of Joha rice—is set to reach Ho Chi Minh City by the first week of next month, opening a new chapter in cross-border trade.

This collaboration signifies more than just a business deal; it is a step towards strengthening cultural and economic ties between India and Vietnam.

Through its retail platform, LeKhaMart, the company aims to bring Assam’s organic produce to a broader customer base while also exploring global markets for these premium goods.

“I was deeply impressed by the exceptional quality of the region’s agricultural products during my visits to Northeast India. These items stand out not only for their natural and superior flavours but also for their eco-friendly cultivation methods,” Le Trong Kha, director of LeKha Distributor Co Ltd, told The Assam Tribune.

Kha, who is set to return to Vietnam tomorrow, recently visited the farmlands of Azara in Kamrup district, where he met farmers practising traditional, chemical-free farming.

However, what struck him the most was the warmth of the people. “The sincerity and goodwill of Assamese farmers motivated me to pursue a long-term, sustainable partnership—not just for their products but for the values they uphold,” he added.

For Rajeev Medhi, director of Jingshai Enterprise, this partnership marks a milestone in his entrepreneurial journey. A former aviation industry professional, Medhi transitioned to agriculture five years ago, drawn by Assam’s rich natural resources.

“We have already sent samples of apple beer, black rice, tomatoes, eggplants, and other products to different countries. Most of them have been well received, and now, with Joha rice heading to Vietnam, we are taking our first big step in international trade,” said Medhi.

This is not the first time that Assam’s prized Joha rice is reaching Vietnam. Earlier, on March 7, a consignment of 10,000 kg of the scented Joha variety Kon Joha was flagged off from Nahaat Bandarmari near Demow in Sivasagar district for export to Vietnam.

The paddy was sourced from farmers in the Demow and Nitaipukhuri regions, with two farmer-producer companies (FPCs) comprising around 60 individual farmers spearheading the initiative. The effort was led by one Horen Tamuli of Udaipur.