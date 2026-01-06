Fake Tata Semiconductor job scam in Assam, police attach Rs 25 lakh accounts

Guwahati, Jan 6: With the Tata semiconductor project set to come up in Jagiroad, unscrupulous elements have started duping unemployed youths by luring them with fake job offers in the multi-crore project. The Morigaon police have arrested several individuals, and the bank accounts of one of the arrested persons have been attached by the court.

Police sources told The Assam Tribune that one Saiqul Islam, a lecturer of Hatichong College, Nagaon, along with a couple of others, spread rumours through social media outlets that they would provide jobs in the semiconductor project. They even organised fake training and provided fake provisional appointment letters, taking Rs 5,000 each from the candidates.

In the second phase, the crooks provided final appointment letters by taking Rs 20 to Rs 30 thousand from each candidate. They even printed fake letterheads of the Tata Group while committing the crime. According to records available, the gang duped around 200 youths.

Sources said that police, after a detailed investigation, arrested three of the accused and found Rs 24.95 lakh in two accounts of Saiqul Islam in the ICICI Bank and State Bank of India. Under the provisions of clause 107 of the BNS, the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Morigaon ordered attachment of the bank accounts of Islam on January 3.

However, this is not the first instance of unscrupulous elements trying to dupe youths by promising them jobs in the Tata semiconductor project.

On October 10 last year, Tata Semiconductor officials lodged a complaint with the police that a fraudulent job advertisement was being circulated on social media platforms in the name of Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Private Limited. The fake advertisement included a nine-page PDF document claiming to be an official recruitment document.

A web link was also given along with the fake advertisement. The fake advertisement was so meticulously prepared that some media outlets even published news that the Tata semiconductor project had started the appointment process.

Investigating the matter, police arrested one Abdul Samim of Golaghat on November last year and found that he had taken money from the candidates in Bank accounts of Kolkata. This proves that he had used his links in Kolkata to commit the crime.