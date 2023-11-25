Fake job racket busted in Dhubri, two arrested

Dhubri, Nov 25: A fake job racket that promised to provide jobs at Dhubri Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) was busted by the police on Saturday.

A person identified as Tarun Chandra Nath, went to DMCH with the intent of joining the organisation as a ward boy on Friday. However, the DMCH authority identified that his I-Card and appointment letter were fake.

Nath, along with one Saurabh Biswas, were arrested on Saturday and Biswas was allegedly cheating people by providing them fake appointment letters and identity cards with fraudulent signatures of the officials of DMCH through a fake email ID.

The arrests were made based on an FIR lodged by Prof. (Dr.) Gunajit Das, Superintendent of DMCH, who found out that a person named Tarun Chandra Nath had approached him with a fake appointment letter for the post of ward boy. On further investigation, it was revealed that Nath had paid Rs. 2 lakhs to Saurabh Biswas, who claimed to have contacts in DMCH and could arrange jobs for people.

Biswas allegedly created a fake email ID, [email protected], and used the logo of DMCH fraudulently to send messages to the victims. He had also issued fake identity cards with the fake signature of the hospital administrator.

Prof. (Dr.) Anku Moni Saikia, Principal cum Chief Superintendent of DMCH, talking exclusively to this correspondent, said that the college does not provide any kind of job and no official from the college has any authority to do so. She said that only the Directorate of Medical Education, Govt. of Assam, can provide jobs in DMCH. She also said that the college has outsourced the work of security and cleaners to other agencies, who are responsible for recruiting for these jobs.

Saikia also informed that the racket had fraudulently used the signatures of the college officials and the logo of the college. She requested the public to help eradicate such rackets that are making false promises in the name of DMCH. She said, "If anybody is in communication with any such person and has given money for a job, they should bring out the matter before the police to eradicate such crimes in the name of DMCH."

The police have registered a case against the accused and are investigating the matter further. They are also trying to find out if there are more people involved in the racket and how many people have been duped by them.