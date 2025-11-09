Fake gaming app scam unearthed in Dhubri, three held

Dhubri, Nov 9: In a major breakthrough against the rising cyber and financial crimes, Dhubri Police arrested three individuals involved in an online gaming scam that defrauded multiple people through a fraudulent Android application.

The arrests were made on Saturday evening following a coordinated operation by local law enforcement.

According to police sources, the accused have been identified as Shahinur Ali of Kaiyahagi Bazar, Ahinur Rahman of Mahrirchar, and Zobbar Ali of Manirchar – all hailing from the South Salmara region. The trio had reportedly been running an online racket using an application titled ‘RSN Marketing’ to lure unsuspecting users with the promise of lucrative returns through gaming and investment schemes.

During the raid, police recovered a substantial amount of incriminating material, including seven ATM cards, four bank passbooks, two cheque books, several mobile phones, and various documents linked to the operation. A handwritten register maintaining records of their daily earnings and transactions was also seized, pointing to a well-structured and systematic financial network.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused allegedly used the RSN Marketing app to divert and manipulate funds under the guise of online gaming and investment activities. Authorities suspect that the operation had links to a broader digital fraud network spanning multiple districts.

A senior police officer informed that cyber scams disguised as gaming or investment platforms are steadily increasing in lower Assam, particularly in Dhubri and its adjoining areas. “These fraudsters exploit the growing popularity of online gaming to deceive people into transferring money. The public must remain vigilant and avoid downloading or investing through unverified apps,” the officer added.

Dhubri Police have initiated further investigation to trace the digital trail and identify other possible accomplices or financial links connected to the racket.





By

Correspondent