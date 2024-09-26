Fake doctor arrested in Cachar, authorities widen search for more fraudsters

Silchar, Sept. 26: The Cachar police have arrested an individual from Silchar for allegedly practicing medicine without a valid medical degree.

The arrest took place on Wednesday after an FIR was lodged at Rangirkhari Town Outpost under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 336(4), 319(2), 318(4), 125, 271, 329(4), and 351(2).

Superintendent of Police (SP) Numal Mahatta informed the press on Thursday that Rahim Uddin Laskar's fraudulent activities were exposed by a local media channel.

Joint Director of Health Services, Cachar, Dr. Ashutosh Burman noted that the arrested individual had listed "AM" in his medical credentials, which raised suspicions as such a qualification does not exist in the medical profession.

Following that Laskar reportedly threatened the complainant, leading to his arrest. Laskar, a resident of Uttar Krishnapur Part-II, was produced before the Judicial Magistrate on Wednesday and has been remanded to police custody for two days.

SP Mahatta also hinted that other individuals involved in similar fraudulent activities are under police scrutiny.

In a parallel development, the Dr Burman, informed The Assam Tribune that a four-member medical team, led by an Additional Medical and Health Officer, has been tasked with investigating the legitimacy of documents submitted by individuals practicing medicine in the district.

This inquiry, ordered by the Director of Health Services, Assam, has led the team to visit several health centres, Block Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs), training centres, and nursing homes.

He further stated that any unqualified staff or institutions found with fraudulent documents would face strict action, including potential shutdowns.