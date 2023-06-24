Fake currency racket busted in Dhubri, one arrested

Dhubri, Jun 24: In a joint operation by the 48 CRPF (Quick Action Team) and police at Dharamshala watch post, a fake currency racket was busted in Kalahat area of Dhubri district on Friday night. A man was arrested with Indian fake currency notes worth Rs 25,000.

The accused has been identified as Zakir Ali of Kachuwarkhas village under Dharamshala police station. He was allegedly involved in circulating fake notes in the market.

According to sources, the CRPF and police team received a tip-off about the presence of a fake note dealer later they laid a trap and nabbed Zakir Ali with 50 notes of Rs 500 denomination.

Zakir Ali was taken to Dharamshala police station for interrogation.



A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is underway to nab his associates and unearth the source of the fake notes.