Fake currency printing machine seized in Assam, one arrested

Guwahati, July 29: Assam Police on Saturday said that it busted a racket involving Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) in Nagaon district.

A senior police officer told IANS that a fake currency printing machine was also seized during the operation.

“Based on earlier information, we conducted an operation in the Uzanmari area of Nagaon and arrested a person identified as Sahidul Islam. A fake currency printing machine was recovered from his house,” the officer added.

According to police, fake Indian currency notes of total Rs 1.62 lakhs were found in Islam’s house.

Police have seized the notes.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

Earlier, Guwahati police confiscated about Rs 2 lakh in fake Indian currency notes on Thursday, and one individual was taken into custody.

The seizure, according to police, was made in the Garchuk area of the city during an operation based on specific input from informants.

The police claimed to have earlier information about Babul Hussain, who was supposedly in possession of the fake Indian currencies.